Trump’s disaster of a speech at the White House Correspondents’ Association’s do-over WHC Dinner on Friday at the Waldorf Astoria Washington, DC was jam-packed with despicable, incoherent, and just plain disgusting moments, but so was the rest of the event.

There are plenty of social media clips of the cringeworthy jokes circulating, but the real lowlights for us were those moments that validated our sense that this dinner should never have happened — at least not like business as usual.

The most prominent of these was…

Kristen Welker Basking In The Warm Nosferatu Aura Of Stephen Miller: Welker — who, along with Jake Tapper, recently gave Trump a well-behaved interview that stayed within ground rules that neither interviewer disclosed — was caught on camera exemplifying the complicity and normalization that this dinner has come to symbolize.

In the video — taken from a pre-dinner live feed — an animated Welker can be seen speaking with Miller and appears to say “I know!” to whatever he’s saying, then laughs. Former NBC News correspondent Dasha Burns also grins at whatever Welker and Miller are talking about.

Various posts have racked up many millions of views, and it’s not hard to see why. Unless Miller was saying “Y’know, I really am an ugly, fascist piece of shit!” and Welker was like “I know! Now let me laugh before I punch you off-camera!”, the conversation is damning.

But we’ve got a longer look at the exchange than the 16 seconds that lit up social media. The camera cut to someone else for a few minutes, then went back to Welker and she’s still at it!

Total Animal Farm moment.

We’ve also included some footage of Howard Lutnick talking to Fox News’s Peter Doocy because, while not surprising, maybe you can lip-read Lutnick talking about his visit to Epstein Island.