Email released by House Oversight Committee Democrats

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday morning just released a small batch of emails allegedly written by Jeffrey Epstein that claim that Donald Trump had “spent hours at my house.” In the same email, purportedly by Epstein in 2011, the child sex offender wrote to his longtime accomplice Ghislane Maxwell that Trump was the “dog that hasn’t barked.”

“I have been thinking about that,” Maxwell replied.

In a separate email allegedly written by Epstein to what appears to be author Michael Wolff in 2019, the convicted pedophile says, “Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever. Of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislane to stop.” The word “VICTIM” is shown over a redacted section of the email.

In another alleged email from 2015, Epstein asked for Wolff’s advice on how to “craft an answer” for Trump on the matter.

“I think you should let him hang himself,” Wolff apparently replied, according to the 2015 email.

The emails have been released by the Oversight Committee Democrats just as the House of Representatives returned to Washington to vote on a proposal to end the government shutdown. House Speaker Mike Johnson has indicated he will swear-in Representative-elect Adelina Grijalva, who was elected to Congress nearly two months ago. Grijalva has pledged to be the decisive vote in a legislative maneuver aimed at forcing the release of the Epstein files.

Trump and White House officials have repeatedly claimed no wrongdoing in the Epstein scandal.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Email released by House Oversight Committee Democrats