After teasing it on Fox News, Treasury Secretary Scrooge McDuck Scott Bessent unveiled the commemorative Trump dollar coin on Wednesday.

Like all coins, it says “In God We Trust” on the face — but next to Trump’s mug, it hits different, as the kids say.

Bessent wrote:

As America commemorates 250 years of independence, the @usmint will begin striking this new $1 gold coin to honor the enduring legacy of liberty and a lasting symbol of patriotism. Featuring President Trump, it celebrates the strength of American values, and the promise of a nation dedicated to preserving freedom for all.

It also features the initials “JFM,” which does not stand for “Jeez! F***ck Me!” but are the initials of Joseph Menna, Chief Engraver of the U.S. Mint.

While the details haven’t been released yet, the coin likely won’t contain any actual gold. The Sacagawea dollar is composed of 88.5% copper, 6.0% zinc, 3.5% manganese, and 2.0% nickel.

Although Bessent explained how he thinks he’s found a loophole to Fox News (see yesterday’s Dear Leader Files), Axios has a breakdown of all the laws this violates:

Federal law bars putting living people’s faces on U.S. coins. The Presidential $1 Coin Act of 2005 only permits $1 coins honoring deceased presidents.

The Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020 prohibits any portraits of living people on the “tails” side of a coin.

Similarly, 31 U.S. Code § 5112 states that no coins shall be made that “bear the image of a living former or current President,” or any dead president within two years of their death.

The Treasury Department did not immediately respond to Axios’ request for comment.

But then they go on to include “the other side” — of course. The other side is basically “Yeah , f*ck those laws!”

Meanwhile, the U.S. Mint hasn’t posted anything about the coin.