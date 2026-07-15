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Jessica Sanford's avatar
Jessica Sanford
5h

If that coin ever circulates and I get it, I will donate it to a nonprofit serving the African-American community

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Melody Lesser's avatar
Melody Lesser
4h

If I got one, which is never going to happen, I’d carry it in my back pocket because he can kiss my a**. It would be my own, admittedly immature, private joke.

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