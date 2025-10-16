Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
No Kings 2 Coming Up Fast and Bolton Indicted with Ezra Levin and Larry Sabato
Plus Jim Takes On JD Vance Excusing Racist Young GOP Operatives
Oct 16, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Ezra Levin
Writes Ezra Levin Subscribe
Recent Episodes