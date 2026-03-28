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NO KINGS DAY 3 - JIM, DON LEMON & JOY REID

ICYMI: Watch our special coverage of No Kings Day 3 across America.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Steve Schmidt's avatar
Joy-Ann Reid's avatar
Don Lemon's avatar
Jim Acosta, Steve Schmidt, Joy-Ann Reid, and Don Lemon
Mar 28, 2026
∙ Paid

Thank you Lev Parnas, Eleanor Anstruther, Caroline Henry, Robin Stewart, Reda Rountree (she/her), and many others for tuning into my live video with Steve Schmidt! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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