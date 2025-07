Hi friends — Be sure to tune in and watch our Substack Live No Kings Day Special Report from 3p to 6p ET today. The amazing

and

join in the world’s first ‘substack-a-thon’ as we broadcast Live from Washington DC, NYC and other cities around the country. So many others will be joining including

,

and

. Remember 3p-6p ET / 12p-3p PT / 9p-12am CET.…