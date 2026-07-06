The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Norm Eisen and Our Newest Team Member Tommy Christopher

Plus Jim and Tommy preview the show's new newsletter coming later this week.
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Jim Acosta, Tommy Christopher, and Norman Eisen
Jul 06, 2026

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