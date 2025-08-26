The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Norm Eisen on Breaking News that Democracy Defenders are Suing for Epstein Files plus Cliff Schechter and Adam Klasfeld

Plus Jim congratulates still "hot" Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on getting engaged. Good luck Taylor and Travis!
Jim Acosta
,
Cliff Schecter
,
Norman Eisen
, and
Adam Klasfeld
Aug 26, 2025
Thank you

jill badonsky
,
Dianne Mize
,
Kristin Lehrer
,
Kevin McSpadden
,
Caro Henry
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Adam Klasfeld
,
Norman Eisen
, and
Cliff Schecter
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

