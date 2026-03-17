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Norm Eisen on Dangers of Media Consolidation and Miles Taylor on Resignation of Key Counterterrorism Official
Plus Jim announces he will testify at hearing in California on MAGA-friendly media merger
Mar 17, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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