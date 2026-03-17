The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Norm Eisen on Dangers of Media Consolidation and Miles Taylor on Resignation of Key Counterterrorism Official

Plus Jim announces he will testify at hearing in California on MAGA-friendly media merger
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The Contrarian's avatar
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Jim Acosta, The Contrarian, Norman Eisen, and Miles Taylor
Mar 17, 2026

Thank you Lisa N. Peterson, Healing With Chris Gonzalez, Sandy Evenson, Angie T, Pamela, and many others for tuning into my live video with Norman Eisen and The Contrarian! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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