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NYC Congressional Candidate George Conway Joins Jim One Week Ahead of Blockbuster Primary, & Tara Palmeri Discusses Explosive New Reporting on the White House's Epstein Panic

A recording from Jim Acosta's live video
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Tara Palmeri's avatar
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Jim Acosta, Tara Palmeri, and George Conway
Jun 16, 2026
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Thank you Kiwi Rebel, Tina Krall, Desiree Leone, Vicki Whicker, A Girl With MS and a Dream, and many others for tuning into my live video with Tara Palmeri! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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