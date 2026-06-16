Thank you Kiwi Rebel, Tina Krall, Desiree Leone, Vicki Whicker, A Girl With MS and a Dream, and many others for tuning into my live video with Tara Palmeri! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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NYC Congressional Candidate George Conway Joins Jim One Week Ahead of Blockbuster Primary, & Tara Palmeri Discusses Explosive New Reporting on the White House's Epstein Panic
A recording from Jim Acosta's live video
Jun 16, 2026
∙ Paid
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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