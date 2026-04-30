The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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NYC Democratic Congressional Candidate Jack Schlossberg and Jennifer Welch

Plus Jim notes how the King of England is standing up for American values more than the American president.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Jennifer Welch's avatar
Jim Acosta and Jennifer Welch
Apr 30, 2026

Thank you Ellie Leonard, Dianne Mize, Cat: Poli-Psych, Caro Henry, Mandy Ohman, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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