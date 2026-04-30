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NYC Democratic Congressional Candidate Jack Schlossberg and Jennifer Welch
Plus Jim notes how the King of England is standing up for American values more than the American president.
Apr 30, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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