Thank you Rebecca Gummere, Harshi Peiris, Ph.D., Carla Birnberg, Florence Acosta, Our Black Utopia, and many others for tuning into my live video with Katie Couric and Norman Eisen! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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Obama Presidential Center Opens. Our Coverage with Katie Couric, Mary L. Trump and Ambassador Norman Eisen.
Plus Jim calls out Trump's capitulation to Iran.
Jun 18, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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