The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Obama Presidential Center Opens. Our Coverage with Katie Couric, Mary L. Trump and Ambassador Norman Eisen.

Plus Jim calls out Trump's capitulation to Iran.
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Jim Acosta, Katie Couric, Norman Eisen, and Mary L Trump
Jun 18, 2026

Thank you Rebecca Gummere, Harshi Peiris, Ph.D., Carla Birnberg, Florence Acosta, Our Black Utopia, and many others for tuning into my live video with Katie Couric and Norman Eisen! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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