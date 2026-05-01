OH SCHMIDT, IT'S FRIDAY! STEVE SCHMIDT AND A BEAGLE RESCUE TALE

A WORD FROM OUR SPONSOR:
Keep Your SSN Off The Dark Web
Every day, data brokers profit from your sensitive info—phone number, DOB, SSN—selling it to the highest bidder. And who’s buying it? Best case: companies target you with ads. Worst case: scammers and identity thieves. It’s time you check out Incogni. It scrubs your personal data from the web, confronting the world’s data brokers on your behalf. And unlike other services, Incogni helps remove your sensitive information from all broker types, including those tricky People Search Sites.
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