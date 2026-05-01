The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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OH SCHMIDT, IT'S FRIDAY! STEVE SCHMIDT AND A BEAGLE RESCUE TALE

Plus Jim calls for Scott Jennings to be fired. But we won't hold our breath.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Steve Schmidt's avatar
Jim Acosta and Steve Schmidt
May 01, 2026

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