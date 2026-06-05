Thank you Dianne Mize, Theresa Lease, Kim Leaird, Bird Mama, CO, and many others for tuning into my live video with Steve Schmidt! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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OH SCHMIDT! It's Friday! Steve Schmidt Joins Jim to Break Down the Week's Craziest Headlines from the Iran War, the Proposed Weaponization Fund's Collapse, and Incessant Corruption
A recording from Jim Acosta's live video
Jun 05, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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