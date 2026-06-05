The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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OH SCHMIDT! It's Friday! Steve Schmidt Joins Jim to Break Down the Week's Craziest Headlines from the Iran War, the Proposed Weaponization Fund's Collapse, and Incessant Corruption

A recording from Jim Acosta's live video
Jim Acosta's avatar
Steve Schmidt's avatar
Jim Acosta and Steve Schmidt
Jun 05, 2026

Thank you Dianne Mize, Theresa Lease, Kim Leaird, Bird Mama, CO, and many others for tuning into my live video with Steve Schmidt! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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