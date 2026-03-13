Thank you Grounded Podcast, Mark McInerney, Cat: Poli-Psych, Abby Marin, The Alfalfa Mail, and many others for tuning into my live video with Steve Schmidt! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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Oh Schmidt it's Friday with Steve Schmidt. Our Discussion on Hegseth, Pirro and the White House Turning War into a Video Game
Plus Jim asks for your songs, poems and art work expressing your feelings about where we are in America 2026.
Mar 13, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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