The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Oh Schmidt it's Friday with Steve Schmidt. Our Discussion on Hegseth, Pirro and the White House Turning War into a Video Game

Plus Jim asks for your songs, poems and art work expressing your feelings about where we are in America 2026.
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Jim Acosta and Steve Schmidt
Mar 13, 2026

Thank you Grounded Podcast, Mark McInerney, Cat: Poli-Psych, Abby Marin, The Alfalfa Mail, and many others for tuning into my live video with Steve Schmidt! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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