Thank you Dianne Mize, Rebecca Gummere, Robin Payes, Story Carrier, Carol Johnston, and many others for tuning into my live video with Steve Schmidt! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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Oh Schmidt It's Friday with Steve Schmidt plus Katie Phang Takes the Fight to Todd Blanche
Plus Jim slams Megyn Kelly and talks about his own personal immigrant experience.
Jun 26, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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