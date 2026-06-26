The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Oh Schmidt It's Friday with Steve Schmidt plus Katie Phang Takes the Fight to Todd Blanche

Plus Jim slams Megyn Kelly and talks about his own personal immigrant experience.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Steve Schmidt's avatar
Katie Phang's avatar
Jim Acosta, Steve Schmidt, and Katie Phang
Jun 26, 2026

Thank you Dianne Mize, Rebecca Gummere, Robin Payes, Story Carrier, Carol Johnston, and many others for tuning into my live video with Steve Schmidt! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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