The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Oh Schmidt it's Friday, with Steve Schmidt, plus Nick Valencia on ICE shooting.

Plus Jim demands accountability for the outrageous federal prosecution of David Hearn in the bogus reflecting pool vandalism case.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Nick Valencia's avatar
Steve Schmidt's avatar
Jim Acosta, Nick Valencia, and Steve Schmidt
Jul 10, 2026

Thank you Christina Beck, Lisa N. Peterson, Deeanna Burleson, Susan Shofer, PJ Schuster, and many others for tuning into my live video with Nick Valencia and Steve Schmidt! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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