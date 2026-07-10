Thank you Christina Beck, Lisa N. Peterson, Deeanna Burleson, Susan Shofer, PJ Schuster, and many others for tuning into my live video with Nick Valencia and Steve Schmidt! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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Oh Schmidt it's Friday, with Steve Schmidt, plus Nick Valencia on ICE shooting.
Plus Jim demands accountability for the outrageous federal prosecution of David Hearn in the bogus reflecting pool vandalism case.
Jul 10, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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