Olivia Troye & Miles Taylor on Epstein-gate and Trump's Attacks on Democracy plus Elise Labott on the starvation in Gaza
Jim, Olivia, and Miles discuss Trump and GOP efforts to cling to power in midterms.
Jul 30, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Appears in episode
Elise Labott
Miles Taylor
