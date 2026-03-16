Thank you Lincoln Square, Christopher Campbell, Dr. Mary M. Marshall, Christina Beck, Carol Johnston, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Olivia Troye on Trump Ignoring Warnings on Iran and Stuart Stevens on Trump Outing a GOP Congressman's Health Issues
Plus Jim calls out Trump's lie about Osama bin Laden
Mar 16, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes