The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Olivia Troye on Trump Ignoring Warnings on Iran and Stuart Stevens on Trump Outing a GOP Congressman's Health Issues

Plus Jim calls out Trump's lie about Osama bin Laden
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Olivia of Troye's avatar
Jim Acosta and Olivia of Troye
Mar 16, 2026

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