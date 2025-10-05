The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Suzette's avatar
Suzette
13h

As a Canadian, I can't believe what is happening in the U.S.A.. You all have to push back hard, if you don't do it NOW you are f*cked. The puppeteers that control Trump are going to steamroll your democracy and pick your pockets. My Mom used to say "the rich get richer, and the poor get poorer" and that is certainly happening in your country, and to the rest of the world. The oligarchs don't give a sh*t about anybody but themselves.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Star Aasved's avatar
Star Aasved
14h

Stephen “Goebbels” Miller spews Third Reich commentary that is in direct violation of our First Amendment rights, designed to egg on the non-reality based MAGA crowd. This is not an “ organized attack,” but rather a demonstration by American citizens who are standing for their love of country, eschewing the hate of “others” as promoted by the regime. The judge, a Trump appointee, made the correct decision based on standing law.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
57 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jim Acosta
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture