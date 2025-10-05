It was a bit jarring walking out of the theater after watching Paul Thomas Anderson’s instant classic political thriller, “One Battle After Another,” and immediately checking my social media feeds, only to find a militarized, national police force brutalizing migrants and protesters in cities across America. The movie, it seemed to me, never really ended.

Armed National Guard Troops in D.C.

And perhaps that’s the point of Anderson’s crackling film - to hopefully, finally open the eyes of middle America to what has happened to our country before there is no turning back. Don’t worry. There are no spoilers here. But the film opens with hyper-realistic scenes depicting the nation’s deplorable treatment of undocumented immigrants, complete with shameful images of Latino children in cages. Leonardo DiCaprio triumphs as “Bob,” an aging, sometimes bumbling radical who is trying to both save the world, and his multi-racial family all at once. His nemesis, masterfully played by Sean Penn, who seriously is at the top of his game, hits the mark as a white nationalist in military fatigues, leading the charge against a vulnerable community that is hiding in attics, and often on the run.

Some of the more dystopian scenes from “One Battle After Another” could easily have been filmed in modern-day Chicago this past week. Just last Tuesday, masked ICE agents raided an apartment building in the city’s South Shore neighborhood, where officers “took everyone and asked questions later,” according to a report from WLS-TV, an ABC affiliate in Chicago.

“They just treated us like we were nothing,” one resident, who was detained overnight, told the station.

That treatment extends to the city’s elected representatives as well. On Friday, Chicago Alderperson Jessie Fuentes was handcuffed by immigration officers inside a local hospital after she questioned whether ICE agents had proper arrest warrants for migrants who were being treated by the medical staff. Fuentes is just the latest American politician roughed up by Trump’s goon squad. Oh, the cries we would hear on Fox from Republicans if GOP lawmakers were treated in this fashion during a Democratic administration. But I digress.

ICE has placed a bullseye on the nation’s third largest city in what appears to be an overt attempt to instigate some kind of provocation that could be used to justify a wider crackdown on migrants and local citizens exercising their right to free speech. The Department of Homeland Security has been laying the social media kindling for such a spark, operating what amounts to an authoritarian propaganda feed on X, with boastful videos of their assault on Chicago’s streets. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem tweeted out one chilling, police-state video with the message, “Chicago, we're here for you.”

A social media post from DHS Secretary Kristi Noem on X.

The officers, seen in Noem’s post are heavily armed, mostly faceless, and cosplaying an invading army on American streets. The above image is not a scene from “One Battle After Another.” But it sure as hell looks like it.

Do not bother telling senior Trump administration officials they are overstepping any constitutional limits. On Saturday, a federal judge appointed by Donald Trump blocked White House plans to deploy National Guard troops into Portland, Oregon. Judge Karin J. Immergut stated that such an action would violate the state’s ability to control its guard members.

“This country has a long-standing and foundational tradition of resistance to government overreach, especially in the form of military intrusion into civil affairs,” Immergut stated in her opinion.

“This historical tradition boils down to a simple proposition: this is a nation of constitutional law, not martial law,” she added.

Tell that to Trump’s monstrous migrant henchman Stephen Miller, who is sounding more detached from reality by the day. Miller blasted the judge’s decision as “legal insurrection.” As opposed to illegal insurrection, something he and his boss know about all too well.

Penn’s villain in “One Battle After Another,” Col. Steven J. Lockjaw, is cut from the same cloth as Miller. Lockjaw would have applauded Trump’s speech before the nation’s generals at Quantico last week, when the commander-in-chief sounded like he was declaring war on “the enemy from within.”

America may have found its movie for this moment. DiCaprio’s “Bob” certainly wants to “fight like hell” for his country, as he declares, “Viva la revolucion!” But there is a nagging feeling throughout the film that the war for the nation’s soul will simply grind on, during his watch. The film is a little too on the nose, and not in a good way. This mesmerizing, modern-day polemic about our emerging autocracy seems to be asking the question: has America run out of Hollywood endings? It is truly art imitating life, which is becoming more dystopian, one battle after another.