It was one year ago today that I said farewell to “my old place,” as I like to call it. And not coincidentally, I surmised at the time, Donald Trump had just returned to the White House. A longtime Trump adviser once made it clear to me during the disgraced ex-president’s exile in Palm Beach that, a) I had a target on my back and that b), one day, I would be pushed out of my gig in cable news.

So here we are. And here we were, one year ago. You might remember this message from your truly…

As a wise man once told me during my days at CBS News, “don’t look back.” And I haven’t. Over the last year, “The Jim Acosta Show” has grown from a quick video I recorded the evening of January 28th, 2025 to a program that ranks #3 in News on Substack with more than 315,000 subscribers. That’s on top of the audience that my dedicated team and I (hi Matt, Sam, Alli, Rob, Mike and Mike) are building on YouTube and Apple Podcasts. A far cry from what I was brainstorming with my friend, and comedian Matt Friend just before my departure from legacy media. Matt encouraged me to call the show, “Fuck it, with Jim Acosta.” At the time, I thought, “I can’t say ‘fuck’ that much during my podcast.” Boy, was I wrong or what? I had so many “fucks” to give. I didn’t know I had it in me!

In a way, I did say “fuck it.” Seriously, I thought I was going to spend the last year doing a middle-aged man’s version of “eat, pray, love.” More like travel, beach, drink. I imagined traveling around the world, sipping red wine, and the occasional cocktail, while simultaneously posting photos on Instagram as some form of humblebrag revenge on the working stiffs back in D.C. But that would never work. Too boring!

It didn’t turn out that way. That’s because Donald Trump immediately began to carry out a direct assault on American democracy. He pardoned the January 6th criminals who stormed the Capitol, appointed a rogue’s gallery of dangerous MAGA zealots to his cabinet, and allowed the world’s richest man to decimate the federal workforce. And that was just for starters. He has since alienated key allies around the world and unleashed a secret police force on the American people in a siege on our cities that just recently resulted in the murders of two brave U.S. citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti. Say their names!

So, I said, “fuck it.” I decided to begin just about every edition of my program by stating that every day is just another day that ends in “Y” in Trump’s assault on American democracy. That’s because that’s what it is. I’ve been lucky to have some of the leading pro-democracy voices in our nation as guests nearly every single day to hammer this message home, from Heather Cox Richardson and Norm Eisen, to our brave police officers who defended the Capitol on January 6th as well as too many others to name here. To Olivia, Mike, Harry, Miles, Glenn, Liz, Katie, and many, many more regulars on the program… Thank you! Also, a big thanks to Catherine, Hamish, Zach, Sean and everybody at Substack for this incredible partnership we have launched together. What you’ve done to support the work of #realnews is immeasurable.

Part of the mission of this program has been to elevate other voices in the independent media space while, at the same time, delivering unsparing commentary on the state of the corporate news business that has shamefully bent the knee to Trump and his administration. The bribes paid to Trump by CBS and ABC as well as the refusal by D.C. news organizations to stand up for the Associated Press during the “Gulf of America” controversy are only two examples of how our media landscape has shifted beneath our feet in real time in just the last year. The news consuming public can, of course, sniff out this betrayal, which explains why so many Americans are cutting the chord, canceling their subscriptions to such tarnished brands as “The Washington Post,” and making the move to new media. That is why places like “The Contrarian,” “I’ve Had It Podcast,” Don Lemon, Joy Reid, Zeteo, “Grounded Podcast,” “Nick Valencia News” and so many more are thriving.

The work is not over yet. It is just beginning. That’s where you come in… the subscribers. I am so grateful to all of you for taking this journey with me. A year ago, so many of you did more than just subscribe to this program. You rescued me. In the weeks following my departure from “my old place,” I heard from the likes of Sam Donaldson and Dan Rather, urging me to “keep charging,” and “keep the faith.” And we will.

What comes next? I believe a great awakening of the American people and reclaiming of our democracy are on the horizon. Just in time for the 250th anniversary of this great Republic, if we can keep it. A colleague once asked me how do we get through this momentous challenge to our country. My response, “we just have to outlast them.” And we shall.

I’ll add to that what I said during my sign-off from the corporate news, one year ago. Still works, I think. “It is never a good time to bow down to a tyrant... Don’t give into the lies. Don’t give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.”

I’ve got plenty of fucks to give. How ‘bout you?!?