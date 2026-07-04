The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Our July 4th Story: They Burned the King's Ship. Nobody Talked.

A recording from Jim Acosta's live video
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Jim Acosta
Jul 04, 2026

This July Fourth, our team went searching for where "No Kings" actually started — and found a story that was covered up for decades and still isn't in most history books. In 1772, a year and a half before the Boston Tea Party, a group of colonists rowed out under a moonless sky, shot a British officer, burned a Royal Navy ship to the waterline — and when the King demanded names and offered a fortune for them, an entire colony refused to talk. Rhode Island's Governor, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, and local historians tell us the real story — including where it's been hiding in plain sight for 250 years.

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