This July Fourth, our team went searching for where "No Kings" actually started — and found a story that was covered up for decades and still isn't in most history books. In 1772, a year and a half before the Boston Tea Party, a group of colonists rowed out under a moonless sky, shot a British officer, burned a Royal Navy ship to the waterline — and when the King demanded names and offered a fortune for them, an entire colony refused to talk. Rhode Island's Governor, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, and local historians tell us the real story — including where it's been hiding in plain sight for 250 years.
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Our July 4th Story: They Burned the King's Ship. Nobody Talked.
A recording from Jim Acosta's live video
Jul 04, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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