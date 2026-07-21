The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Kara Swisher on Threats to Democracy and Big Tech

Plus Jim takes on the GOP's latest talking point on Olive Garden?
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Jim Acosta, Josh Shapiro, and Kara Swisher
Jul 21, 2026

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