Thank you Caro Henry, Robin Payes, Christina Beck, Lisa N. Peterson, Reda Rountree (she/her), and many others for tuning into my live video with Katie Couric! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Transcript
Preet Bharara and Katie Couric
Plus Jim tells Washington journalists to stand up and walk out when Trump starts trashing the press.
Apr 24, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes