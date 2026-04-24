The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Preet Bharara and Katie Couric

Plus Jim tells Washington journalists to stand up and walk out when Trump starts trashing the press.
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Jim Acosta, Katie Couric, and Preet Bharara
Apr 24, 2026

Thank you Caro Henry, Robin Payes, Christina Beck, Lisa N. Peterson, Reda Rountree (she/her), and many others for tuning into my live video with Katie Couric! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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