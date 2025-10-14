Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video with ! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Previewing No Kings 2 with Tara Setmayer and Rep. Jim Himes on Hegseth's Pentagon Meltdown.
Plus Jim wants to know why MTG is kinda making sense these days.
Oct 14, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Appears in episode
Tara Setmayer
