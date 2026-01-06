Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Jim Acosta Show
Previewing Our Special Live Event: "Reclaiming Democracy: January 6th, Five Years Later" in Washington with Senator Andy Kim.
Mike, Olivia and Miles also joined Jim to preview the event. Tune in tonight at 6p ET right here to watch the show live.
Jan 06, 2026
∙ Paid
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Olivia of Troye
Writes Olivia of Troye Subscribe
Senator Andy Kim
Writes Andy's Diner Booth Subscribe
Recent Episodes
"Reclaiming Democracy: Jan. 6th, 5 Yrs Later" w/ Adam Kinzinger, Heather Cox Richardson, Michael Fanone, Harry Dunn, Olivia Troye, Miles…