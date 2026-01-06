Just wanted to give everybody a reminder and an important update for tonight’s program. Our special live event, “Reclaiming Democracy: January 6th, Five Years Later” will begin this evening at 6pm eastern at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. This event is sold out, however, we will also stream the program live to all who want to tune in and take part in the conversation.

Historian Heather Cox Richardson

Historian Heather Cox Richardson will join us to offer her perspective on this historic day and how Americans can reclaim their democracy to safeguard our nation for future generations. Our distinguished panel of experts also includes: former Congressman and January 6th committee member Adam Kinzinger, former police officers Michael Fanone, Harry Dunn, Aquilino Gonell and Daniel Hodges as well as former Trump officials Miles Taylor and Olivia Troye and longtime federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner.

We will also hear a special message from Hollywood legend, Robert DeNiro who has sent along his thoughts on this momentous occasion. Mr. DeNiro has long been a passionate defender of American democracy and his voice, as always, speaks volumes.

Hollywood legend Robert DeNiro (photo by Brigitte Lacombe)

If you can’t join us in person, you’ll be able to tune in right here on Substack, through the various channels of our participants. If you are a subscriber, you’ll see the notifications to join us at 6pm.

Thanks again for making this event so special to all of us as we reflect on the magnitude of this 5th anniversary of January 6th and what it means moving forward for our nation.

Jim Acosta