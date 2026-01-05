The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heidi Y's avatar
Heidi Y
6h

I love that it’s sold out. Looking forward to being there with you all in person!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Meg Lauber's avatar
Meg Lauber
6h

Looking forward to this, Jim!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jim Acosta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture