It’s here. It’s been five years since the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021. For the police officers who defended our democracy that day, they’ve been counting down to this moment. It’s a day they will never forget. But ever since the president of the United States and a hard-core, militant group of insurrectionists incited a mob of his supporters to storm the halls of Congress, Donald Trump and his loyalists have attempted to rewrite the history of what happened. It won’t work. And that’s because we will never let that happen. That is part of the reason why our team of “Ruthless Patriots,” as we have dubbed ourselves, have decided to push back with a special event to set the record straight about what occurred on January 6th.

Our guests include: former U.S. congressman and member of the January 6th committee, Adam Kinzinger as well as former MPD officer Michael Fanone, former Capitol police officer Harry Dunn, former Capitol police sergeant Aquilino Gonell, and MPD officer Daniel Hodges. Former Trump administration officials Miles Taylor, Olivia Troye and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner will also join the discussion to focus on how we can safeguard our democracy for future generations. Note: We may have one more surprise guest. Details to come on that.

We are calling this event, “Reclaiming Democracy: January 6th, Five Years Later.” This special live event will take place at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. this Tuesday, at 6pm eastern. This engagement is sold out and we appreciate all of you who will be taking the time to join us in person. For those of you who cannot make it to the Press Club, we will be streaming the event live for all to see.

We will be joining forces to maximize the resources of our combined Substack strength. You’ll be able to watch our joint stream right here at The Jim Acosta Show

Also, if you’d prefer to watch on YouTube, you can view the program here as well: The Jim Acosta Show on YouTube