Programming Alert! Live with Rosie O'Donnell! 9:30am ET/ 2:30pm Dublin Time!
Tune into a special edition of The Jim Acosta Show with Rosie right here!
My lunch with Rosie in Dublin just wasn’t enough. So we are going to do it live this morning at 9:30am eastern/6:30am pacific/and 2:30pm in Dublin. Raise a pint or a cup of coffee, if you are so inclined.
As you probably noticed, Trump will do anything to distract from the disastrous start to his second term in office, including threaten to take away Rosie’s citizenship. This isn’t just wrong. It is un-American. American citizens have a right to free speech under the Constitution. And yes I hear you. This is not just about distractions. As I have said on the show, Trump’s distractions are dangerous. Our democracy is on the line. And we won’t bend the knee. Tune in as we discuss all of this shortly.
If you miss the live segment, do not worry. I’ll post it later on Substack, YouTube and wherever you get our podcasts. See you soon!
Looking forward to hearing you, Rosie! As any intelligent person who has read the Constitution knows, Donffrey Trumpstein does not have the authority to revoke your citizenship for expressing your First Amendment protected free speech. You can call him every name in the book and there's not a damned thing he can do about it. Yep, he's a pedo shield (or maybe a pedo himself?).
Rosie, you look wonderful. You do what is best for your family. Eff the PINO.