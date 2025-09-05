My lunch with Rosie in Dublin just wasn’t enough. So we are going to do it live this morning at 9:30am eastern/6:30am pacific/and 2:30pm in Dublin. Raise a pint or a cup of coffee, if you are so inclined.

As you probably noticed, Trump will do anything to distract from the disastrous start to his second term in office, including threaten to take away Rosie’s citizenship. This isn’t just wrong. It is un-American. American citizens have a right to free speech under the Constitution. And yes I hear you. This is not just about distractions. As I have said on the show, Trump’s distractions are dangerous. Our democracy is on the line. And we won’t bend the knee. Tune in as we discuss all of this shortly.

If you miss the live segment, do not worry. I’ll post it later on Substack, YouTube and wherever you get our podcasts. See you soon!