Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren joins me for a special live show at 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT to discuss her call for the party to adopt a populist economic agenda for the fall midterms. On Monday, Warren appeared at the National Press Club where she blasted the Justice Department’s probe into Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Warren warned Trump is attempting to seize control of the Fed to influence the November elections.

I’ll ask Warren for her thoughts on how the Democrats can win back voters who are shaken by the affordability crisis in the U.S. and take the fight to Trump over his lawless agenda.

Later today, at our regular time of 4p ET, I’ll speak with House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries as his party is within sight of taking the majority, even before the fall midterms. Jeffries will weigh in on the ICE killing of Renee Good, Trump’s sagging poll numbers on the economy, the DOJ cover-up of the Epstein Files and where the Obamacare fight goes from here.

Minnesota Democratic Senator Tina Smith will join us as well in the 4p hour to talk about how the people of Minneapolis are standing up to ICE in their city. Katie Phang and I discussed ICE’s abusive tactics on Monday’s show.

