Ex-Olympian David Hearn emerged from court Thursday to chants of “DAVY! DAVEY! DAVEY” from a crowd of supporters after he entered a “Not Guilty” plea in the sham felony “vandalism” case that Trump and his goons have brought against him.

He has become a scapegoat and a nucleus for Donald Trump’s absurd claims that gangs of vandals — and not a shitty job from a shitty plan — are causing his Reflecting Pool reno to fail.

Hearn stood by as our friend Norm Eisen addressed reporters with a blistering statement:

NORM EISEN: Hello everyone, I’m Norman Eisen of the Democracy Defenders Fund, co-counsel for Mr. Hearn, together with Mary Dorman of the Washington Litigation Group. Today Davey Hearn pled not guilty. Because he is not guilty.

CROWD: Woo!

NORM EISEN: If Mr. Hearn can be charged with a felony for touching the reflecting pool, every American is at risk and every American should be alarmed about this prosecution!

This indictment reflects the administration’s effort to scapegoat Davey and to shift blame for their own failures.

We will litigate these issues vigorously. We have confidence in our justice system to see through this misuse of government power against an ordinary American based on a false and politicized narrative.

I’ll take just a couple questions.

REPORTER: The government says they have a lot of evidence. You guys call it weak. Where does it all stand? How much evidence do they have?

NORM EISEN: We will now engage in the discovery process. We anticipate receiving substantial discovery. The evidence will establish, as we have stated today, Mr. Hearn is innocent.

REPORTER: Did you see anything down there, did you actually cause any damage?

NORM EISEN: Uh, we will reserve questions about exactly what happened for the trial. That is what the justice system is for. It is not a crime to touch the reflecting pool, to touch water, in the United States of America.

One last question. Hold on one last question from this gentleman.

REPORTER: Sir, do you think this case will actually go to trial, do you think the prosecutor might drop it at this point? When? What’s the potential timeline?

NORM EISEN: We will vigorously contest the case at every stage of the trial. You will see very active motions practice.

You’ll find a statement from Congressman Raskin.

This is a case that should never have been brought. Davey Hearn is innocent. And we are going to fight this case and entrust the justice system to do the right thing. That’s all the questions for today. Thank you, friends.

(CHEERS AND CHANTS)