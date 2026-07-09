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Donna Florio's avatar
Donna Florio
5h

Maybe we should all go touch the lining of the reflecting pool and keep their lawyers so busy that they can’t bring other specious cases.

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Diane's avatar
Diane
5h

This is reminding me of the sandwich guy. It's a complete waste of money time & resources all in the name of making orange guy happy. Pathetic

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