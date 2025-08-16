If Trump hates being called a Russian asset, he should stop acting like one. His so-called summit with Vladimir Putin, which was obviously intended as a distraction from the Epstein scandal, magnified another malignant issue for Trump - his subservience to the Russian dictator

Putin and Trump in Alaska

It was apparent from the get-go that Putin landed in Anchorage with all of the leverage in this encounter with Trump. Ever the student of American presidential weaknesses, Putin knew his counterpart needed a distraction. So Putin extracted something of a coup from Trump that far exceeded the embarrassment from their last high-profile summit in Helsinki, Finland. This time, Putin was not just permitted to land on American soil, amid allegations of war crimes. Trump gave him the red carpet treatment, complete with a ride in the presidential limo, and a news conference that was tailor made for Russian state television.

To the amazement of likely every credible diplomat on the planet, Putin was allowed to speak first. As the host of the summit, Trump should have handled the opening to their joint remarks. Any White House with a shred of institutional knowledge would have insisted on that. Instead, the Russian dictator was the alpha male and he proceeded to repeat a litany of Kremlin talking points, laughably accusing former president Joe Biden of somehow causing the war in Ukraine. Putin even parroted the U.S president’s oft-repeated lie that the war would have never happened had Trump been in office at the time of the Russian invasion. Putin knows flattery gets you everywhere with Trump, even when it’s delivered with his patented KGB smirk - undoubtedly a face palm moment for leaders across much of Europe.

At the very least, the White House should have required Putin to take questions in exchange for his tour of a U.S. military base. Talk about a potential espionage bonanza. Instead, Putin was allowed to skate off without answering questions about the crimes against humanity committed in his country’s war of aggression against Ukraine. The vodka must have already been flowing in Moscow when Trump cried about “the Russia hoax.”

“We were interfered with by the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax,” Trump whined, before lavishing praise onto Putin. “But he understood it. I think he's probably seen things like that during the course of his career. He's seen- he's seen it all. But we had to put up with the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax. He knew it was a hoax, and I knew it was a hoax.”

As the Kremlin knows all too well, it was not a hoax. One imagines a few “drink, comrades!” were heard back in the Russian capital as the two leaders walked away as reporters shouted questions that would never be answered.

“So there’s no deal until there’s a deal,” Trump conceded.

Perhaps White House officials wanted to spare themselves the humiliation that occurred in Helsinki, when Trump infamously blundered his way through his news conference with Putin, by stating he believed the Russian leader’s denials that there had been any Kremlin interference in the 2016 election.

“I have President Putin. He just said it’s not Russia,” Trump said, taking Putin’s word over that of the U.S. intelligence community. “I will say this: I don’t see any reason why it would be.”

White House officials panicked following those remarks and jumped into damage control mode from Air Force One, tail between legs, on the trip back to Washington.

This time around, the summit itself was the debacle. Hastily arranged and with zero results, it is no wonder Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky stayed far away from Alaska. The state’s former governor, Sarah Palin once comically bragged she could see Russia from her house. As dumb as that comment was, even she could have seen this latest Trump-Putin train wreck coming.

Except this was worse than a train wreck. It was a love-fest, and a reminder that at just about every turn, Trump plays right into Putin’s hands. Why is that? We still do not fully know the answer to that question. Perhaps someday we will. But in the meantime, Trump looked old, exhausted, and out of his league. He had been bested once again by a Russian KGB chess master, with blood on his hands, and his chess pieces. Unfortunately for the world, and especially Ukraine, Trump doesn’t get it. He’s worse than Putin’s puppet. He’s just one of his pawns.