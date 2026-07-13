The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Rahm Emanuel on How Democrats Reclaim Power and Veteran Pentagon Correspondent Barbara Starr on Trump's Attacks on Press

Plus Jim offers his thoughts on the death of Senator Lindsey Graham.
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Jim Acosta, Barbara Starr, and Rahm Emanuel
Jul 13, 2026

Thank you Harshi Peiris, Ph.D., Christina Beck, CO, Dannys, Micheal Scott, and many others for tuning into my live video with Barbara Starr! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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