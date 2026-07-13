Thank you Harshi Peiris, Ph.D., Christina Beck, CO, Dannys, Micheal Scott, and many others for tuning into my live video with Barbara Starr! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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Rahm Emanuel on How Democrats Reclaim Power and Veteran Pentagon Correspondent Barbara Starr on Trump's Attacks on Press
Plus Jim offers his thoughts on the death of Senator Lindsey Graham.
Jul 13, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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