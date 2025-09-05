Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Rep. Jake Auchincloss on GOP complicity in RFK's nuttiness and Ezra Levin on No Kings 2 coming soon.
Plus Jim takes on the corporate media's latest move to bend the knee to Trump.
Sep 05, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Appears in episode
Ezra Levin
Writes Ezra Levin Subscribe
Jake Auchincloss
