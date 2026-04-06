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REP. RO KHANNA AND VETERAN JOURNALIST BRIAN KAREM
Plus Jim asks when the 25th amendment conversation is going to begin.
Apr 06, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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