The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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REP. RO KHANNA AND VETERAN JOURNALIST BRIAN KAREM

Plus Jim asks when the 25th amendment conversation is going to begin.
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Jim Acosta and Brian J Karem
Apr 06, 2026

Thank you Caro Henry, Christina Beck, Carol Johnston, Marnie Screams Into the Void, Dylan Riley, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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