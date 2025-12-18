The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Rep. Ro Khanna on Trump's Friday Epstein Deadline, "Feminist Fabulous" aka Liz Plank, and Senator Jacky Rosen.

Plus Jim nudges "Sleepy Don" to stay awake while his White House renames the Kennedy Center.
Jim Acosta, Liz Plank, and Rep. Ro Khanna
Dec 18, 2025
Thank you Dianne Mize, Different Lens, Chris Lauber, Ray Grasse, Abby Marin, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

