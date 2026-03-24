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The Jim Acosta Show

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REP. RO KHANNA, TARA PALMERI AND ARWA DAMON

Plus Jim points out Trump just sent in a mail-in ballot despite his bogus claims that this kind of voting equals cheating.
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Jim Acosta and Tara Palmeri
Mar 24, 2026

Thank you Anna Sproul-Latimer, Lisa Gonzalez, Ivy Woolf Turk, CPC, Carol Johnston, Deeanna Burleson, and many others for tuning into my live video with Tara Palmeri! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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