Thank you Anna Sproul-Latimer, Lisa Gonzalez, Ivy Woolf Turk, CPC, Carol Johnston, Deeanna Burleson, and many others for tuning into my live video with Tara Palmeri! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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REP. RO KHANNA, TARA PALMERI AND ARWA DAMON
Plus Jim points out Trump just sent in a mail-in ballot despite his bogus claims that this kind of voting equals cheating.
Mar 24, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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