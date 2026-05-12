Thank you Dianne Mize, MEGAN WINDELER, Tina Coleman, Monica Andreasen, Miss Myra, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Transcript
Rep. Robert Garcia, Epstein Survivor Network's Lauren Hersch, and Lev Parnas
Plus Jim visits the golden Trump statue at Doral. And wow that was something.
Jim Acosta and Lev Parnas
May 12, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes