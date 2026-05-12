The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Rep. Robert Garcia, Epstein Survivor Network's Lauren Hersch, and Lev Parnas

Plus Jim visits the golden Trump statue at Doral. And wow that was something.
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Jim Acosta and Lev Parnas
May 12, 2026

Thank you Dianne Mize, MEGAN WINDELER, Tina Coleman, Monica Andreasen, Miss Myra, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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