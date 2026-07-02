The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Rick Wilson on Trump Corruption and Dr. Michael Mann on More Heat Waves Coming Due to Climate Change

Plus Jim looks at the latest failures at Trump's Freedom 250 festival.
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Jim Acosta and Rick Wilson
Jul 02, 2026

Thank you Nick Paro, Christina Beck, Deeanna Burleson, The Alfalfa Mail, Star Price, and many others for tuning into my live video with Rick Wilson! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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