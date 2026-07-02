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Rick Wilson on Trump Corruption and Dr. Michael Mann on More Heat Waves Coming Due to Climate Change
Plus Jim looks at the latest failures at Trump's Freedom 250 festival.
Jul 02, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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