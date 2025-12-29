Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Ruthless Patriots! A Preview of Our Upcoming Event Marking Jan. 6 in DC with Harry Dunn, Olivia Troye and Glenn Kirschner
If you'd like to attend our live discussion marking Jan. 6, five years later, visit our Eventbrite page for more information. See link below.
Dec 29, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes