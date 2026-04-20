The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Sawyer Hackett on Virginia Special Election, Dr. Jessica Knurick, plus Former ABC Journalists Lisa Stark and Ian Cameron on Trump at the White House Correspondents Dinner

Plus Jim rails against media companies for inviting Hegseth and others to WHCD.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Jessica Knurick, PhD, RDN's avatar
Sawyer Hackett's avatar
Jim Acosta, Jessica Knurick, PhD, RDN, and Sawyer Hackett
Apr 20, 2026

Thank you Cat: Poli-Psych, Caro Henry, Dr. Mary M. Marshall, Christina Beck, Lisa N. Peterson, and many others for tuning into my live video with Sawyer Hackett and Jessica Knurick, PhD, RDN! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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