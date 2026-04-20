Thank you Cat: Poli-Psych, Caro Henry, Dr. Mary M. Marshall, Christina Beck, Lisa N. Peterson, and many others for tuning into my live video with Sawyer Hackett and Jessica Knurick, PhD, RDN! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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Sawyer Hackett on Virginia Special Election, Dr. Jessica Knurick, plus Former ABC Journalists Lisa Stark and Ian Cameron on Trump at the White House Correspondents Dinner
Plus Jim rails against media companies for inviting Hegseth and others to WHCD.
Apr 20, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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