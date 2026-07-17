The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Sen. Elissa Slotkin and Elections Expert David Becker

Plus Jim notes even Fox is now staying away from Trump's deranged speech.
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Senator Elissa Slotkin's avatar
Jim Acosta and Senator Elissa Slotkin
Jul 17, 2026

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