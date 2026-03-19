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SEN MARK WARNER AND RICK WILSON OF LINCOLN SQUARE

Plus Jim previews his testimony before a special hearing on media consolidation. Live in LA on Friday. Stay tuned for programming announcements to come!
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Jim Acosta and Lincoln Square
Mar 19, 2026
∙ Paid

Thank you Harshi Peiris, Ph.D., Christina Beck, Lisa N. Peterson, Carol Johnston, Theresa Lease, and many others for tuning into my live video with Lincoln Square! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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