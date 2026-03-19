Thank you Harshi Peiris, Ph.D., Christina Beck, Lisa N. Peterson, Carol Johnston, Theresa Lease, and many others for tuning into my live video with Lincoln Square! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Jim Acosta Show
SEN MARK WARNER AND RICK WILSON OF LINCOLN SQUARE
Plus Jim previews his testimony before a special hearing on media consolidation. Live in LA on Friday. Stay tuned for programming announcements to come!
Mar 19, 2026
∙ Paid
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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