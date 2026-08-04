Acting AG Todd Blanche cleared another hurdle on his quest for confirmation, but not before Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (R-RI) tore him to shreds ahead of the committee vote on Tuesday.

The Blanche saga took a predictable turn on Monday when Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) dropped their objections after Blanche offered them one signed fig leaf, and one unsigned fig leaf.

Trump is still pimping the fund and basking in IRS immunity, but Cornyn and Tillis nevertheless joined 10 other Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee to advance the nomination to the full Senate in a 12-10 party-line vote.

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But Democrats on the committee had their say, and Whitehouse came out swinging over the “sad and embarrassing” confirmation — and dropped a pile of receipts on Blanche in an epic 16-minute speech.