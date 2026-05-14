The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Senator Adam Schiff and California Gubernatorial Candidate Tom Steyer

Plus Jim gives an update on Trump unilaterally building monuments in his honor in DC.
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Jim Acosta, Sen. Adam Schiff, and Tom Steyer
May 14, 2026

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