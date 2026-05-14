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Senator Adam Schiff and California Gubernatorial Candidate Tom Steyer
Plus Jim gives an update on Trump unilaterally building monuments in his honor in DC.
May 14, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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