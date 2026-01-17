The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Jim Acosta Show

Senator Elizabeth Warren on the Urgency of Building a Populist Progressive Agenda

Plus Warren weighs in on targeting of Fed Chair Powell.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Jim Acosta
Jan 17, 2026
∙ Paid

Thank you Mark McInerney, The Alfalfa Mail, Deeanna Burleson, Theresa Lease, Diane Sheya, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Jim Acosta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture