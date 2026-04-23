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Senator Raphael Warnock, Judge Michael Luttig, and Actor Harry Hamlin
Plus Jim calls out Trump's latest lies on Iran and its nuclear program.
Apr 23, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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