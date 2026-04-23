The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Senator Raphael Warnock, Judge Michael Luttig, and Actor Harry Hamlin

Plus Jim calls out Trump's latest lies on Iran and its nuclear program.
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Judge J. Michael Luttig's avatar
Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock's avatar
Jim Acosta, Judge J. Michael Luttig, and Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock
Apr 23, 2026

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