The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

SENATOR RUBEN GALLEGO PLUS VETERAN REPORTERS BARBARA STARR, ALEX MARQUARDT, ELISE LABOTT ON THE IRAN WAR

Plus Jim hammers the Trump administration for its plans to deport DACA recipients
Jim Acosta's avatar
Alexander Marquardt's avatar
Elise Labott's avatar
Jim Acosta, Alexander Marquardt, and Elise Labott
Mar 18, 2026

Thank you Elise Labott, Different Lens, Harshi Peiris, Ph.D., Grace Lovelace, Iulia Huiu, and many others for tuning into my live video with Alexander Marquardt! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jim Acosta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture