Thank you Elise Labott, Different Lens, Harshi Peiris, Ph.D., Grace Lovelace, Iulia Huiu, and many others for tuning into my live video with Alexander Marquardt! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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SENATOR RUBEN GALLEGO PLUS VETERAN REPORTERS BARBARA STARR, ALEX MARQUARDT, ELISE LABOTT ON THE IRAN WAR
Plus Jim hammers the Trump administration for its plans to deport DACA recipients
Mar 18, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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