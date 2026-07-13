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Tylan Billings's avatar
Tylan Billings
3h

I can see the judges logic in admonishing the lawyers for even filing such a preposterous lawsuit. Disbarment for such absurdity and the double dealing that followed should be grounds for disbarment

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Linda (Evanston IL)'s avatar
Linda (Evanston IL)
3h

We really hope this judgment dooms Blanche’s confirmation hearings this week.

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