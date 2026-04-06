As American astronauts raced toward the moon and a downed U.S. pilot was fortunately rescued in Iran, the biggest news story in the U.S. over Easter weekend was yet another deranged Truth Social post from Donald Trump. Was Trump’s tweet news? Yes, but only in that it revealed Trump’s desperation to end the war he started, and, as glaring, new evidence of his declining mental state. The profanity itself, however, was not the news here. The media’s continued sanewashing of Trump was.

“Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” Trump wrote.

A few courageous news anchors solemnly read the words “Fuckin’ Strait'“ aloud - gasp - in their entirety! So brave! Like Murrow on the rooftops of London. Yeah, no. Pundits hotly debated whether Trump’s post was “beneath the dignity of the office.” Just stop. Other hosts begged Trump to take down the screed. Please. The only thing more insufferable than Trump’s post was the media reaction to it.

Say it with me, folks: “THIS. IS. WHO. HE. IS.” Trump has been doing this for a decade. It was almost 11 years ago, to the day, when Trump announced his first bid for the presidency and trashed Mexican immigrants as “bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime, they’re rapists.” A month later, he trashed Senator John McCain, a Vietnam veteran who spent more than five years at the infamous “Hanoi Hilton.”

“He’s not a war hero,” Trump said. “He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”

If that feels like ancient history, that’s because, here on Earth 2, it is. The truth is that the least profane aspect of Trump’s blight on our politics are his vulgarities. You may have missed it this weekend. But Trump also “re-truthed” (reposted) an Islamophobic attack on Muslim-Americans shopping at the Mall of America in Minnesota. See below.

Where were the pearl-clutchers on this post? You won’t find it. Why? Because it is safer to cover Trump’s rants than his racism. Despite the mountain of evidence, all pointing to the fact that Trump is a racist, the press still largely shies away from the subject.

A more relevant storyline is that the U.S. now has a commander-in-chief who is openly and repeatedly threatening to carry out war crimes to force the Iranian government to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day. And Bridge Day, all wrapped in one,” Trump also said in his post.

Experts maintain that these sorts of attacks on Iran’s civilian infrastructure would amount to war crimes. The more relevant discussion for the press to have, at this point, is about whether Trump’s unhinged tirades point to the likelihood that the president no longer has the mental capacity to carry out the duties of the office. As his former White House attorney, Ty Cobb told me on my podcast: “I think he’s gone.”

“It’s not a surprise that we’re in this much trouble,” Cobb told me.

“It’s not a surprise given the fact that the cabinet will not invoke the 25th amendment for a man who is clearly insane, and this war highlights that,” he added

Democratic lawmakers in Congress, like Senator Chris Murphy, D-CT, are rightly raising the question of Trump’s competence to serve as president.

“He’s already killed thousands,” Murphy tweeted over the weekend. “He’s going to kill thousands more.”

The media elite in Washington lost their damn minds when Biden declared “we finally beat Medicare” during a debate with Trump back in 2024. Probably time for some in the press to admit they got played on that one. Was Biden fit to serve another four years? Probably not. But, just look at Biden’s opponent in that contest. At the time, Trump had already attempted to overthrow a U.S. election and urged the country to inject themselves with disinfectant. Now, he is repeatedly (and profanely) threatening war crimes, firing cabinet secretaries for failing to prosecute his political enemies, and obviously sounding more deranged by the day. Looking back, who was the more dangerous person running for office that day?

Come on now. We all know the answer to that question. Stop sanewashing that which is clearly insane. As Joe Biden might say, having a madman in the Oval Office is a "big fucking deal.”