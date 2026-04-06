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Kiera Stroup's avatar
Kiera Stroup
6h

Thank you, Jim, for continuing to call out the massive failures of our feckless corporate media. I’m so grateful for you and your ilk here in independent journalism for, as you say, holding on to the truth.

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Geoff's avatar
Geoff
6h

This from Anne Marimow with the NYT:

President Trump continued to vent his frustration with the Supreme Court in the early morning hours Monday, complaining in a social media post about the court’s ruling against his sweeping tariffs and seeming to prepare for another legal setback in his effort to limit the guarantee of birthright citizenship. The president attended oral arguments at the Supreme Court last week when a majority of justices expressed skepticism about his plans to get rid of automatic citizenship for the U.S.-born babies of illegal immigrants.

“Don’t do it again!” the president warned. “The Country can only withstand so many bad decisions from a Court that just doesn’t seem to care.”

-- me again: The Congress needs to prepare NOW to respond with articles of impeachment if he tries to order anyone to confront the Justices or trespass on the Court.

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